How to watch Wizards vs. Spurs: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. San Antonio (away)
Current Records: Washington 3-8; San Antonio 5-9
What to Know
San Antonio's road trip will continue as they head to Washington's court at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. San Antonio staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
San Antonio came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, falling 117-110. A silver lining for the Spurs was the play of SG DeMar DeRozan, who had 36 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 125-121 to the Orlando Magic on Sunday. SG Bradley Beal put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points, eight dimes and six boards. The matchup made it Beal's third in a row with at least 34 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-7 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio rank third in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 47.5 on average. Washington has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the third most points per game in the league at 118. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 237
Series History
San Antonio have won seven out of their last nine games against Washington.
- Oct 26, 2019 - San Antonio 124 vs. Washington 122
- Apr 05, 2019 - San Antonio 129 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 27, 2019 - San Antonio 132 vs. Washington 119
- Mar 27, 2018 - Washington 116 vs. San Antonio 106
- Mar 21, 2018 - San Antonio 98 vs. Washington 90
- Dec 02, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Washington 105
- Nov 26, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Washington 100
- Dec 16, 2015 - San Antonio 114 vs. Washington 95
- Nov 04, 2015 - Washington 102 vs. San Antonio 99
