Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Atlanta 36-45, Indiana 46-35

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Hawks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court on Sunday. They will head out on the road to take on the Indiana Pacers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Hawks are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

The Hawks suffered their closest loss since March 15th on Friday. They fell just short of the Timberwolves by a score of 109-106. The close game was extra heartbreaking for Atlanta, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Pacers' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They fell 129-120 to the Cavaliers.

Atlanta's defeat dropped their record down to 36-45. As for Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to 46-35.

Sunday's match will pit two dominant guards against one another: Trae Young and Tyrese Haliburton. Young has been dynamite this season: he has averaged 26 points, 10.8 assists, and 1.4 steals. For his part, Haliburton has averaged 20.2 points, 10.9 assists, and 1.2 steals.

The Hawks lost to the Pacers on the road by a decisive 126-108 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Can the Hawks avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a big 12.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is 235.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.