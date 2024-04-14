Who's Playing
Atlanta Hawks @ Indiana Pacers
Current Records: Atlanta 36-45, Indiana 46-35
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
What to Know
The Hawks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court on Sunday. They will head out on the road to take on the Indiana Pacers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Hawks are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.
The Hawks suffered their closest loss since March 15th on Friday. They fell just short of the Timberwolves by a score of 109-106. The close game was extra heartbreaking for Atlanta, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.
Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Pacers' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They fell 129-120 to the Cavaliers.
Atlanta's defeat dropped their record down to 36-45. As for Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to 46-35.
Sunday's match will pit two dominant guards against one another: Trae Young and Tyrese Haliburton. Young has been dynamite this season: he has averaged 26 points, 10.8 assists, and 1.4 steals. For his part, Haliburton has averaged 20.2 points, 10.9 assists, and 1.2 steals.
The Hawks lost to the Pacers on the road by a decisive 126-108 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Can the Hawks avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Indiana is a big 12.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is 235.5 points.
Series History
Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- Jan 12, 2024 - Indiana 126 vs. Atlanta 108
- Jan 05, 2024 - Indiana 150 vs. Atlanta 116
- Nov 21, 2023 - Indiana 157 vs. Atlanta 152
- Mar 25, 2023 - Atlanta 143 vs. Indiana 130
- Jan 13, 2023 - Atlanta 113 vs. Indiana 111
- Dec 27, 2022 - Indiana 129 vs. Atlanta 114
- Mar 28, 2022 - Atlanta 132 vs. Indiana 123
- Mar 13, 2022 - Atlanta 131 vs. Indiana 128
- Feb 08, 2022 - Atlanta 133 vs. Indiana 112
- Dec 01, 2021 - Atlanta 114 vs. Indiana 111