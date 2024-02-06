Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Houston 23-26, Indiana 28-23

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

What to Know

The Pacers are 8-2 against the Rockets since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Indiana Pacers will be playing at home against the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Rockets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pacers, who come in off a win.

The Pacers had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They took down Charlotte 115-99 on Sunday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, as the Pacers did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Pacers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Pascal Siakam, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine assists. Another player making a difference was Aaron Nesmith, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Rockets managed to keep up with the Timberwolves until halftime on Sunday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Houston was the victim of a painful 111-90 loss at the hands of the Timberwolves. Having soared to a lofty 135 points in the game before, the Rockets' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Indiana's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 28-23. As for Houston, their defeat dropped their record down to 23-26.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pacers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pacers didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Rockets in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 123-117 win. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Rockets' Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 16 rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Pacers still be able to contain Sengun? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Indiana is a big 7.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 242 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.