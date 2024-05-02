Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 49-33, Indiana 47-35

How To Watch

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Indiana 3, Milwaukee 2

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers will fight it out against the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 6:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The timing is sure in the Pacers' favor as the squad sits on seven straight wins at home while the Bucks have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

While the experts predicted the Pacers would be headed into the game after a victory, that's not how things played out against the Bucks on Tuesday. The Pacers found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 115-92 punch to the gut against the Bucks. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Indiana has scored all season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Bucks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Khris Middleton, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds. The match was Middleton's third in a row with at least 30 points. Bobby Portis was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds.

The Pacers are a win away from taking the series as they lead the Bucks 3-2. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Pacers can seal the deal or if the Bucks earn another chance to play this season.

Odds

Indiana is a big 8-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Pacers slightly, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.