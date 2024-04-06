3rd Quarter Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Pacers look much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Thunder 100-89.

If the Pacers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 44-34 in no time. On the other hand, the Thunder will have to make due with a 52-25 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Oklahoma City 52-24, Indiana 43-34

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will be playing at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored the Pacers last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Nets 115-111. Indiana got off to an early lead (up 14 with 1:39 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the defeat, the Pacers got a solid performance out of Tyrese Haliburton, who scored 24 points along with eight assists and two steals.

The Thunder have been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. There's no need to mince words: the Thunder lost to the Celtics on Wednesday, and the Thunder lost bad. The score wound up at 135-100. Oklahoma City was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Indiana's loss dropped their record down to 43-34. As for Oklahoma City, their defeat dropped their record down to 52-24.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 122.7 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked fourth) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 119.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Indiana is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 233 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.