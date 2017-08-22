Iverson makes his NBA MVP prediction: It's 'always' LeBron, 'then it's everybody else'

When it comes to making way-too-early predictions for the 2017 season, there's perhaps no better insight to trust than the man known as The Answer.

In a stop with the Big 3 league earlier last week in Seattle, Allen Iverson made the prediction that LeBron James will win the 2017-18 NBA MVP award.

"It can always be LeBron," Iverson said, when asked to choose a player off the top of his head. "I'd go with LeBron, and then it's everybody else. But there's so many great players, man. No disrespect to none of those young guys."

Allen Iverson gives us his prediction for the 2018 NBA MVP 👀 #TheAnswer A post shared by www.balldontstop.com (@balldontstop) on Aug 20, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

If ever there were a safe prediction, it's that one. LeBron James, even at 32, is in the peak of prime and has gone MVP-less since taking home the hardware in 2013.

Since winning his fourth in 2013, the MVP has been won by young up-and-comers like Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant -- but none, many would argue, make an impact on the game the way the King does. And that's why The Answer is going with King James.

"LeBron's always at the forefront," Iverson said.