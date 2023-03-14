Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant recently vowed to get help when it comes to his off-court decision-making, and it appears as though he's done just that. Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida, and there is no timetable for his return to the Grizzlies, according to ESPN.

Morant has missed Memphis' last five games and counting after he flashed a gun at a club in a social media video. The event was the culmination of a troubling string of events in recent months for Morant, who was named the NBA's Most Improved Player last season.

The NBA is currently investigating the situation regarding the gun at the club, and Morant could ultimately face a lengthy suspension if it turns out that he brought the gun on team premises -- which includes Memphis' plane, bus or locker room -- as that would be a violation of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The CBA states explicitly that a player is prohibited from carrying a firearm while traveling on any league-related business. If he's found to have violated the CBA, Morant could be suspended and or fined by commissioner Adam Silver.

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins provided an update on Morant's potential return to game action prior to the team's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

"There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there's still things going on at the league level that we're in communication with," Jenkins said. "Ja's fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these 2 games."

Jenkins obviously can't speak with certainty on Morant's return, as the league's investigation -- and any resulting discipline -- is out of his hands. He'll have to hope that his star guard gets the help he needs and can return to action in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, Jenkins will have to forge on with the guys that he has available, as Memphis is in the midst of a tight battle for playoff positioning in the competitive Western Conference.