The Orlando Magic announced Saturday morning that guard Jalen Suggs suffered a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise after undergoing an MRI. There's no timetable for Suggs' return as it will be dependent upon his response to the treatment.

Suggs sustained the injury during Orlando's preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks Friday night. With just over four minutes left in the first quarter, Suggs took an awkward step on his left leg, which appeared to result in a hyperextension. The second-year guard, whom Orlando selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 draft, was helped back to the locker room while putting very little weight on his left leg.

Injuries are always devastating, but especially so when they come in the preseason. Suggs started the Magic's first two preseason games, and could assume point guard duties with the first unit when he returns. The Gonzaga product started off his NBA career with averages of 11.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 48 games as a rookie last season.

Though not expected to contend this season, the Magic have built a solid core of young players with Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and this year's No. 1 overall draft pick, Paolo Banchero. Suggs is very much a part of that future, as he showed flashes of being a solid two-way player in this league.

If Suggs is kept out for an extended period, Mosley would likely divvy up his minutes between Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton, as Markelle Fultz continues his recovery from a broken left big toe.