Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has stepped up to provide financial and emotional support for one of the victims of the mass shooting at Michigan State University earlier this month that left three people dead and several others injured.

John Hao, a 20-year-old student, was shot in the back during the Feb. 13 attack according to a GoFundMe that set up on his behalf. Hao is paralyzed from the chest down and he has critical injuries to his lungs. He remains in the intensive care unit and faces a signifcant recovery in the months and years ahead.

When Harden heard that Hao is a huge fan of his, he decided to do what he could to help. In addition to the unspecified donation Harden made to Hao's GoFundMe, which has exceeded $350,000, the Sixers guard sent a pair of game-worn shoes to his hospital room and spoke with him via video chat to try and cheer him up.

"Everything will work itself out, be strong, Harden said. "You're alright, you're alright. I promise you are. I love when you're smiling too. I love when you're smiling, alright? I'm with you.

"I know it's tough right now but you have to stay physically strong, you know what I mean? You just gotta think positive things and keep pushing and keep fighting. I got you. I got some gifts for you too. I got some things coming your way, hopefully give you some encouragement and make you smile a little bit, you know what I mean? Let me know if you need anything else."

Speaking to ESPN's Andrews, Harden said he was hopeful he could "brighten John's day, even if it was just for one minute." Harden has also given Hao his phone number so they can stay in touch, and he's hopeful that someday Hao could be a guest of his at a game.