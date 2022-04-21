Who's Playing

Dallas @ Utah

Current Records: Dallas 1-1; Utah 1-1

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Dallas Mavericks will be on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Utah Jazz will meet up at 9 p.m. ET April 21 at Vivint Arena. The Mavericks aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

Utah is out to make up for these teams' game on Monday. Dallas snuck past the Jazz with a 110-104 victory. Point guard Jalen Brunson had a stellar game for Dallas as he shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points, five assists and eight boards.

Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count Utah out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $46.49

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Dallas.