Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Utah

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-33; Utah 40-14

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Oklahoma City suffered a grim 117-93 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday. Point guard Theo Maledon had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Utah was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 125-121 to the Washington Wizards. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 42 points and six assists. The contest made it Mitchell's fourth in a row with at least 37 points.

The Thunder have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16.50 point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past six games.

The losses put OKC at 20-33 and Utah at 40-14. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma City has only been able to knock down 44.60% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Utah's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Utah.