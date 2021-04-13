Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Utah
Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-33; Utah 40-14
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Oklahoma City suffered a grim 117-93 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday. Point guard Theo Maledon had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, Utah was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 125-121 to the Washington Wizards. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 42 points and six assists. The contest made it Mitchell's fourth in a row with at least 37 points.
The Thunder have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16.50 point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past six games.
The losses put OKC at 20-33 and Utah at 40-14. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma City has only been able to knock down 44.60% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Utah's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Utah.
- Dec 28, 2020 - Utah 110 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Aug 01, 2020 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Utah 94
- Dec 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 90
- Oct 23, 2019 - Utah 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Utah 89
- Feb 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 148 vs. Utah 147
- Dec 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 106
- Dec 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Utah 113
- Apr 27, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 99
- Apr 23, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Apr 21, 2018 - Utah 115 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Apr 18, 2018 - Utah 102 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Utah 89
- Dec 20, 2017 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 21, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Utah 104
- Feb 28, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Utah 106
- Jan 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 97 vs. Utah 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Mar 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Utah 91
- Dec 13, 2015 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 11, 2015 - Oklahoma City 94 vs. Utah 90
- Nov 23, 2015 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Utah 89