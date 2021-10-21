Through 1 Quarter

The Utah Jazz are flexing their muscles against the Oklahoma City Thunder, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Jazz have jumped out to a quick 27-19 lead against Oklahoma City.

Utah has been led by Rudy Gobert, who so far has 11 points in addition to five rebounds. The Thunder have been relying on Tre Mann, who has three points along with one block, and Luguentz Dort, who has five points.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Utah

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a matchup against the Utah Jazz since Aug. 1 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Thunder and Utah are opening their 2021-2022 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Oklahoma City (22-50), so the team is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Utah is coming off of a 52-20 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers 131-119 in game six.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma City could only manage to knock down 44.10% of their shots, making them second worst in the league in field goal percentage. Utah's defense has more to brag about, as they they held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, good for second in the league.

Since the experts predict a defeat, the Thunder will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.18

Odds

The Jazz are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 18 out of their last 28 games against Utah.

May 14, 2021 - Utah 109 vs. Oklahoma City 93

Apr 13, 2021 - Utah 106 vs. Oklahoma City 96

Dec 28, 2020 - Utah 110 vs. Oklahoma City 109

Aug 01, 2020 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Utah 94

Dec 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 90

Oct 23, 2019 - Utah 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95

Mar 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Utah 89

Feb 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 148 vs. Utah 147

Dec 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 106

Dec 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Utah 113

Apr 27, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 91

Apr 25, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 99

Apr 23, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Oklahoma City 96

Apr 21, 2018 - Utah 115 vs. Oklahoma City 102

Apr 18, 2018 - Utah 102 vs. Oklahoma City 95

Apr 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Utah 108

Dec 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Utah 89

Dec 20, 2017 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 79

Dec 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Utah 94

Oct 21, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 87

Mar 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Utah 104

Feb 28, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Utah 106

Jan 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 97 vs. Utah 95

Dec 14, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Oklahoma City 89

Mar 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Utah 91

Dec 13, 2015 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 98

Dec 11, 2015 - Oklahoma City 94 vs. Utah 90

Nov 23, 2015 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Utah 89

Injury Report for Utah

Trent Forrest: Out (Concussion)

Rudy Gay: Out (Heel)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

No Injury Information