Through 1 Quarter
The Utah Jazz are flexing their muscles against the Oklahoma City Thunder, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Jazz have jumped out to a quick 27-19 lead against Oklahoma City.
Utah has been led by Rudy Gobert, who so far has 11 points in addition to five rebounds. The Thunder have been relying on Tre Mann, who has three points along with one block, and Luguentz Dort, who has five points.
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Utah
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a matchup against the Utah Jazz since Aug. 1 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Thunder and Utah are opening their 2021-2022 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Oklahoma City (22-50), so the team is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Utah is coming off of a 52-20 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers 131-119 in game six.
A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma City could only manage to knock down 44.10% of their shots, making them second worst in the league in field goal percentage. Utah's defense has more to brag about, as they they held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, good for second in the league.
Since the experts predict a defeat, the Thunder will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.18
Odds
The Jazz are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 18 out of their last 28 games against Utah.
Injury Report for Utah
- Trent Forrest: Out (Concussion)
- Rudy Gay: Out (Heel)