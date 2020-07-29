Athletes across the country have been vocal in condemning police brutality against African Americans after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department. Some athletes have taken to the streets to protest and fight for reform in police departments, others have donated, signed petitions or started conversations on social media to address the very real issues of racial injustice in this country toward African Americans.

In the midst of athletes using their platform to spread awareness and encourage others to fight for equality, Michael Jordan is using his global brand to try and bring change in the form of a donation to causes that "ensure racial equality, social justice and greater access to education," per a release on Nike's website. Jordan brand is donating $100 million over the next 10 years, in addition to a $40 million donation Nike is making over the next four years.

The donations are set to focus on three priority areas: social justice, economic justice, and education and awareness. In addition, Jordan Brand has also revealed that they will donate to three partners "in an effort to combat Black voter suppression."

Jordan Brand will send donations of $1 million apiece to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) and the Formerly Incarcerated & Convicted People and Families Movement (FICPFM). In addition, the company will donate $500,000 to Black Voter Matters.

"I'm all in with Jordan Brand, the Jordan family and our partners, who share a commitment to address the historical inequality that continues to plague Black communities in the U.S.," Jordan said in a press release. "There is a long history of oppression against Black Americans that holds us back from full participation in American society. We understand that one of the main ways we can change systemic racism is at the polls. We know it will take time for us to create the change we want to see, but we are working quickly to take action for the Black community's voice to be heard."

Last week, Jordan made a statement released on Twitter in response to the death of Floyd.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough."