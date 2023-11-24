The NBA has opened an investigation into whether Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, league spokesman Mike Bass said on Friday. Allegations against Giddey first emerged on social media late on Wednesday night.

Giddey practiced with the Thunder on Friday, but both he and Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault refused to comment when asked about the situation.

"I understand the question, obviously, but there's no further comment right now," Giddey said. "I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it. Just for right now, I don't have anything to say."

"Personal matter, and I have no comment on it," Daigneault said. "And that will be my answer on anything related."

Giddey, 21, was the No. 6 overall pick out of Australia in the 2021 NBA Draft. Now in his third season, Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Thunder, who are off to an 11-4 start and sit in second place in the Western Conference.