Kevin Garnett still wants to own the Timberwolves -- and to 'kind of remove' Glen Taylor

Kevin Garnett is making the most of his post-playing career. He has his "Area 21" section of TNT's Inside the NBA, where he features guests of his choosing and talks basketball. He has successful business interests. And then there's his desire to return to the NBA.

Garnett's relationships with the Timberwolves have fallen apart since the death of coach and team president Flip Saunders. But the longtime Minnesota star told Awful Announcing that he would love to be part of an ownership group that bought the team.

The key detail? Current Minnesota owner Glen Taylor can't be part of it.

"I don't want to be partners with Glen [Taylor], and I wouldn't want to be partners with Glen in Minnesota," he said. "I would love to be part of a group that buys him out and kind of removes him and go forward."

Garnett and Taylor haven't always been on the greatest terms with each other. When Garnett returned to Minnesota towards the end of his career a big part of it had to do with the involvement of Saunders. However, when Saunders died in fall 2015, Garnett felt the organization didn't do enough. He's had a very strained relationship with them since.

Maybe Garnett one day moves on from his feelings of Taylor, but that seems unlikely. He could become part of a different ownership group if he chooses, but it sounds like the only way he becomes an owner with Minnesota is if Taylor isn't involved in any way.