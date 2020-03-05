Kings vs. 76ers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Kings vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Sacramento
Current Records: Philadelphia 37-25; Sacramento 27-34
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is coming into the game on a league-best three-game winning streak.
Sacramento beat the Washington Wizards 133-126 on Tuesday. Point guard De'Aaron Fox and shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic were among the main playmakers for the Kings as the former had 31 points and the latter had 21 points.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on the road by a decisive 120-107 margin. The losing side was boosted by small forward Glenn Robinson III, who had 25 points.
Sacramento's win brought them up to 27-34 while the Sixers' defeat pulled them down to 37-25. Sacramento is 13-13 after wins this season, and the Sixers is 11-13 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
