Who's Playing

Miami @ Sacramento

Current Records: Miami 11-17; Sacramento 12-15

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.3 points per game before their contest Thursday. They will take on the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Sacramento received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 136-125 to the Brooklyn Nets. The Kings were down 107-88 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Hassan Whiteside put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 16 boards along with five blocks. Whiteside had some trouble finding his footing against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Whiteside's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Miami fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-112. Miami was up 61-46 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of center Bam Adebayo, who had 24 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds.

Sacramento is now 12-15 while Miami sits at 11-17. The Kings are 5-9 after losses this year, the Heat 7-9.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won six out of their last 11 games against Sacramento.