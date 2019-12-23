Kings vs. Rockets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kings vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Sacramento
Current Records: Houston 20-9; Sacramento 12-17
What to Know
The Houston Rockets' will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to the Sacramento Kings' court at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Houston is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Sacramento is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Houston's strategy against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. The stars were brightly shining for Houston in a 139-125 win over Phoenix. SG James Harden had a stellar game for the Rockets as he shot 9-for-19 from beyond the arc and finished with 47 points, seven assists and six boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Sacramento as they fell 119-115 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Despite Sacramento's defeat, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. SF Harrison Barnes, who had 25 points and five assists, was the best among equals. Barnes didn't help his team much against the Indiana Pacers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Houston's victory lifted them to 20-9 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 12-17. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets enter the matchup with 120.4 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Kings are second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.6 on average. So the Sacramento squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.54
Odds
The Rockets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.
- Dec 09, 2019 - Sacramento 119 vs. Houston 118
- Apr 02, 2019 - Houston 130 vs. Sacramento 105
- Mar 30, 2019 - Houston 119 vs. Sacramento 108
- Feb 06, 2019 - Houston 127 vs. Sacramento 101
- Nov 17, 2018 - Houston 132 vs. Sacramento 112
- Apr 11, 2018 - Sacramento 96 vs. Houston 83
- Feb 14, 2018 - Houston 100 vs. Sacramento 91
- Oct 18, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Sacramento 100
- Apr 09, 2017 - Houston 135 vs. Sacramento 128
- Jan 31, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Sacramento 83
- Dec 14, 2016 - Houston 132 vs. Sacramento 98
- Nov 25, 2016 - Houston 117 vs. Sacramento 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Sacramento 81
- Dec 15, 2015 - Sacramento 107 vs. Houston 97
- Dec 05, 2015 - Houston 120 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 06, 2015 - Houston 116 vs. Sacramento 110
