Kings vs. Rockets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Houston @ Sacramento

Current Records: Houston 20-9; Sacramento 12-17

What to Know

The Houston Rockets' will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to the Sacramento Kings' court at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Houston is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Sacramento is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Houston's strategy against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. The stars were brightly shining for Houston in a 139-125 win over Phoenix. SG James Harden had a stellar game for the Rockets as he shot 9-for-19 from beyond the arc and finished with 47 points, seven assists and six boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Sacramento as they fell 119-115 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Despite Sacramento's defeat, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. SF Harrison Barnes, who had 25 points and five assists, was the best among equals. Barnes didn't help his team much against the Indiana Pacers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Houston's victory lifted them to 20-9 while Sacramento's loss dropped them down to 12-17. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets enter the matchup with 120.4 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Kings are second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.6 on average. So the Sacramento squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.54

Odds

The Rockets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.