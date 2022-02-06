Through 2 Quarters

The Sacramento Kings were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder 64-57.

Power forward Harrison Barnes has led the way so far for the Kings, as he has 16 points and two assists along with seven rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Richaun Holmes' foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Oklahoma City hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 11 points or fewer.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Sacramento

Current Records: Oklahoma City 17-34; Sacramento 19-35

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 5 at Golden 1 Center. The Thunder should still be riding high after a win, while Sacramento will be looking to regain their footing.

Things were close when OKC and the Portland Trail Blazers clashed this past Friday, but Oklahoma City ultimately edged out the opposition 96-93. The top scorer for OKC was small forward Luguentz Dort (23 points).

Meanwhile, the contest between Sacramento and the Golden State Warriors this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Sacramento falling 126-114 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite their loss, Sacramento got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. power forward Harrison Barnes, who had 25 points along with five rebounds, was the best among equals.

The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 8. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 29-14-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

OKC's victory brought them up to 17-34 while the Kings' defeat pulled them down to 19-35. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: OKC has only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Sacramento has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Kings are a big 8-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Sacramento have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Oklahoma City.

Injury Report for Sacramento

De'Aaron Fox: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Marvin Bagley III: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Terence Davis: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City