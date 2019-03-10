Knicks owner James Dolan to fan who told him to sell the team: 'Enjoy watching them on TV'
Dolan then called security on the fan
Another day, another unflattering incident involving New York Knicks owner James Dolan.
During the Knicks' latest loss, a 102-94 home defeat to the visiting Sacramento Kings on Saturday afternoon, a fan shouted at Dolan to "sell the team" as the owner was making his way into the tunnel. Instead of ignoring the rather banal heckle, Dolan turned to respond to the fan, asking, "you think I should sell the team? Do you not want to not come to any more games?"
After the fan asked why, Dolan responded simply with, "that's rude." When the fan claimed it was simply an opinion, Dolan disagreed, then told the fan, "enjoy watching them on TV."
At that point, security was sent to apprehend the fan. Dolan seemed to imply that the fan would be banned from Madison Square Garden, and reps for the arena and company said in a statement, "Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return."
At this point, it's not clear what punishment the fan will face, but with how the Knicks are playing, not being able to come to the arena might actually be a blessing in disguise.
Either way, this is yet another bad look for an owner who has had many of them throughout the years.
