Who's Playing

Cleveland @ New York

Current Records: Cleveland 15-8; New York 10-13

What to Know

The New York Knicks haven't won a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers since Jan. 29 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Knicks are getting right back to it as they host Cleveland at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Madison Square Garden. New York is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.43 points per game.

New York has to be aching after a bruising 121-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday. New York was down 93-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Julius Randle (24 points) and point guard Immanuel Quickley (23 points) were the top scorers for New York.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic at home this past Friday as they won 107-96. Cleveland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Evan Mobley, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 13 boards, and shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points.

The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-6-1 ATS when expected to lose.

New York is now 10-13 while Cleveland sits at 15-8. The Cavaliers are 11-3 after wins this season, and New York is 7-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $72.13

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 19 out of their last 26 games against New York.