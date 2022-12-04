Who's Playing
Cleveland @ New York
Current Records: Cleveland 15-8; New York 10-13
What to Know
The New York Knicks haven't won a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers since Jan. 29 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Knicks are getting right back to it as they host Cleveland at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Madison Square Garden. New York is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.43 points per game.
New York has to be aching after a bruising 121-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday. New York was down 93-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Julius Randle (24 points) and point guard Immanuel Quickley (23 points) were the top scorers for New York.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic at home this past Friday as they won 107-96. Cleveland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Evan Mobley, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 13 boards, and shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points.
The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-6-1 ATS when expected to lose.
New York is now 10-13 while Cleveland sits at 15-8. The Cavaliers are 11-3 after wins this season, and New York is 7-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $72.13
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 3-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cleveland have won 19 out of their last 26 games against New York.
- Oct 30, 2022 - Cleveland 121 vs. New York 108
- Apr 02, 2022 - Cleveland 119 vs. New York 101
- Jan 24, 2022 - Cleveland 95 vs. New York 93
- Nov 07, 2021 - Cleveland 126 vs. New York 109
- Jan 29, 2021 - New York 102 vs. Cleveland 81
- Jan 15, 2021 - Cleveland 106 vs. New York 103
- Dec 29, 2020 - New York 95 vs. Cleveland 86
- Feb 03, 2020 - New York 139 vs. Cleveland 134
- Jan 20, 2020 - New York 106 vs. Cleveland 86
- Nov 18, 2019 - New York 123 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 10, 2019 - Cleveland 108 vs. New York 87
- Feb 28, 2019 - Cleveland 125 vs. New York 118
- Feb 11, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 104
- Dec 12, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. New York 106
- Apr 11, 2018 - New York 110 vs. Cleveland 98
- Apr 09, 2018 - Cleveland 123 vs. New York 109
- Nov 13, 2017 - Cleveland 104 vs. New York 101
- Oct 29, 2017 - New York 114 vs. Cleveland 95
- Feb 23, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. New York 104
- Feb 04, 2017 - Cleveland 111 vs. New York 104
- Dec 07, 2016 - Cleveland 126 vs. New York 94
- Oct 25, 2016 - Cleveland 117 vs. New York 88
- Mar 26, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 93
- Dec 23, 2015 - Cleveland 91 vs. New York 84
- Nov 13, 2015 - Cleveland 90 vs. New York 84
- Nov 04, 2015 - Cleveland 96 vs. New York 86