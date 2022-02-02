The Memphis Grizzlies visit the New York Knicks for a high-profile showdown on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The Grizzlies are 35-18 overall and 16-9 on the road this season. The Knicks are 24-27 overall and 13-14 at home. Derrick Rose (ankle) is out for New York. Steven Adams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Memphis, with Dillon Brooks (ankle) ruled out.

Grizzlies vs. Knicks spread: Grizzlies -4

Grizzlies vs. Knicks over-under: 217 points

Grizzlies vs. Knicks money line: Memphis -180, New York +155

MEM: The Grizzlies are 17-8 against the spread in road games

NYK: The Knicks are 13-14 against the spread in home games

Why the Grizzlies can cover



Memphis has a strong statistical profile, and the Grizzlies should benefit from New York's shortcomings. The Knicks are No. 27 in the NBA in points per game, No. 29 in assists, No. 27 in field goal percentage, No. 27 in two-point percentage and No. 25 in free throw percentage this season. Memphis is No. 8 in the NBA in defensive rating, giving up 1.08 points per possession, and the Grizzlies are No. 1 in steals (10.2 per game) and blocked shots (6.5 per game). Opponents are shooting only 45.3 percent against Memphis, with the Grizzlies giving up 12.2 second-chance points per game.

On offense, Memphis is elite in several areas, leading the NBA in offensive rebounding, second-chance points, fast break points and points in the paint. The Grizzlies are in the top eight in offensive rating, with above-average marks in free throw attempts, assists and turnover rate.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks have notable strengths on both sides of the floor, headlined by the ability to wall off the paint on defense. New York is No. 2 in the NBA in points allowed in the paint, giving up only 41.3 per game. New York is above-average in free throw attempts allowed, defensive rebound rate, second-chance points allowed and fast break points allowed. Memphis is No. 28 in the NBA in 3-pointers on offense, and the Grizzlies struggle to prevent 3-point shooting and assists on defense.

New York is very potent on the offensive glass, securing 28.7 percent of missed shots, and the Knicks are in the top five in second-chance points at 14.4 per game. New York is also above-average in free throw creation, ball security and 3-point accuracy this season.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Knicks picks

