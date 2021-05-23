Who's Playing
Atlanta @ New York
Regular Season Records: Atlanta 41-31; New York 41-31
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks will meet up at 7 p.m. ET May 23 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Last week, New York narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Boston Celtics 96-92. The top scorers for New York were shooting guard R.J. Barrett (22 points) and power forward Julius Randle (20 points).
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Atlanta last week. They blew past the Houston Rockets 124-95. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established a 99-72 advantage. Their power forward Onyeka Okongwu looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (19-8), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Knicks were able to grind out a solid win over the Hawks when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, winning 137-127. Will New York repeat their success, or does Atlanta have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New York have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Atlanta.
- Apr 21, 2021 - New York 137 vs. Atlanta 127
- Feb 15, 2021 - New York 123 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 04, 2021 - New York 113 vs. Atlanta 108
- Mar 11, 2020 - New York 136 vs. Atlanta 131
- Feb 09, 2020 - Atlanta 140 vs. New York 135
- Dec 17, 2019 - New York 143 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 14, 2019 - New York 106 vs. Atlanta 91
- Dec 21, 2018 - Atlanta 114 vs. New York 107
- Nov 07, 2018 - New York 112 vs. Atlanta 107
- Oct 17, 2018 - New York 126 vs. Atlanta 107
- Feb 04, 2018 - Atlanta 99 vs. New York 96
- Dec 10, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 107
- Nov 24, 2017 - Atlanta 116 vs. New York 104
- Jan 29, 2017 - Atlanta 142 vs. New York 139
- Jan 16, 2017 - Atlanta 108 vs. New York 107
- Dec 28, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. New York 98
- Nov 20, 2016 - New York 104 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 05, 2016 - New York 107 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 03, 2016 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 97
- Dec 26, 2015 - Atlanta 117 vs. New York 98
- Oct 29, 2015 - Atlanta 112 vs. New York 101