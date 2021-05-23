Who's Playing

Atlanta @ New York

Regular Season Records: Atlanta 41-31; New York 41-31

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks will meet up at 7 p.m. ET May 23 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Last week, New York narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Boston Celtics 96-92. The top scorers for New York were shooting guard R.J. Barrett (22 points) and power forward Julius Randle (20 points).

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Atlanta last week. They blew past the Houston Rockets 124-95. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established a 99-72 advantage. Their power forward Onyeka Okongwu looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (19-8), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Knicks were able to grind out a solid win over the Hawks when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, winning 137-127. Will New York repeat their success, or does Atlanta have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Atlanta.