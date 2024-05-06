A year ago, the New York Knicks reached the second round of the playoffs only to run into one of their great rivals of the 1990s: the Miami Heat. One year later, the Knicks have again advanced to the second round, and sure enough, waiting for them there is another of their 1990s rivals. This time, it's the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks and the Pacers played six times in the playoffs between 1993 and 2000. They split those legendary series three apiece. The Knicks overcame the Pacers to become the first No. 8 seed ever to reach the NBA Finals in 1999 thanks to Larry Johnson's infamous Game 3 four-point play. Four years earlier, the Pacers stunned the Knicks in Game 1 of their 1995 series behind eight Reggie Miller points in a critical nine-second stretch at the end of the battle. The two rivals met up again in 2012, and now, they're gearing up for series No. 8.

The names are different this time around. Instead of Miller and Patrick Ewing, it's Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton. The stakes, however, are just as high. The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, and their series begins on Monday. Here's everything you need to know as the Knicks and Pacers renew their rivalry.

Knicks vs. Pacers schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Game 1: Monday, May 6 -- Pacers at Knicks, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, May 8 -- Pacers at Knicks, 8:00 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Friday, May 10 -- Knicks at Pacers, 7:00 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Sunday, May 12 -- Knicks at Pacers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 5*: Tuesday, May 14 -- Pacers at Knicks

Game 6*: Friday, May 17 -- Knicks at Pacers

Game 7*: Sunday, May 19 -- Pacers at Knicks

Knicks vs. Pacers, Game 1

Where to watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | Date: Monday, May 6

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City

TV channel: TNT | Streaming: Watch TNT, Max

Storylines

Just how high can Jalen Brunson fly? In 17 playoff games as a Knick, he's averaging over 30.5 points per game. Only two players in NBA history have averaged more than that for their playoff careers: former teammate Luka Doncic and Michael Jordan. Brunson couldn't have asked for a better matchup on paper. Indiana's No. 24-ranked defense has no guard stoppers and strategically allows penetration to prevent opponents from taking 3's. Brunson will have a far easier time navigating inside of the arc than he did against Philadelphia, and after what he just did to the 76ers, that prospect should terrify Indiana.

Tyrese Haliburton was so good early in the season that he not only garnered MVP buzz, but even managed to beat out Brunson for a Team USA roster spot. Well, the second half of his season was a struggle due to a hamstring injury, and he averaged a relatively uninspiring 16 points on 44/30/86 shooting splits in the first round against the Bucks. Brunson is going to attack Haliburton, both out of spite over the Team USA decision and because it's a strategically sound decision. Haliburton has to be able to attack him back if the Pacers are going to compete in this series. Will the Pacers have the superstar version of him, or merely the decent one that played against Milwaukee?

Prediction

Opening series odds: Knicks -265, Pacers +210

The last time these Pacers played on the road, they got punched in the mouth by a more experienced Bucks team that was playing without Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. They were visibly shaken by an incredible Milwaukee crowd, and in total, they went 1-2 on the road in that series. Well, now they're about to face a healthier Knicks team with a far louder crowd. If the Pacers couldn't win on the road against the undermanned Bucks, it's hard to imagine them handling Madison Square Garden in Game 1. Game 1 Pick: Knicks -6