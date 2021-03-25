Who's Playing
Washington @ New York
Current Records: Washington 15-27; New York 22-22
What to Know
The New York Knicks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET March 25 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
New York is hoping for another victory. They enjoyed a cozy 131-113 win over Washington on Tuesday. It was another big night for New York's power forward Julius Randle, who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points and six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.
New York's win lifted them to 22-22 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 15-27. Allowing an average of 120.24 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a 3-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Washington have won 14 out of their last 20 games against New York.
- Mar 23, 2021 - New York 131 vs. Washington 113
- Feb 12, 2021 - New York 109 vs. Washington 91
- Mar 10, 2020 - Washington 122 vs. New York 115
- Feb 12, 2020 - Washington 114 vs. New York 96
- Dec 28, 2019 - New York 107 vs. Washington 100
- Dec 23, 2019 - Washington 121 vs. New York 115
- Apr 07, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Washington 110
- Jan 17, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. New York 100
- Dec 03, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. New York 107
- Nov 04, 2018 - Washington 108 vs. New York 95
- Mar 25, 2018 - New York 101 vs. Washington 97
- Feb 14, 2018 - Washington 118 vs. New York 113
- Jan 03, 2018 - Washington 121 vs. New York 103
- Apr 06, 2017 - Washington 106 vs. New York 103
- Jan 31, 2017 - Washington 117 vs. New York 101
- Jan 19, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. New York 110
- Nov 17, 2016 - Washington 119 vs. New York 112
- Mar 19, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. New York 89
- Feb 09, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. New York 108
- Oct 31, 2015 - New York 117 vs. Washington 110