Who's Playing

Washington @ New York

Current Records: Washington 15-27; New York 22-22

What to Know

The New York Knicks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET March 25 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

New York is hoping for another victory. They enjoyed a cozy 131-113 win over Washington on Tuesday. It was another big night for New York's power forward Julius Randle, who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points and six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

New York's win lifted them to 22-22 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 15-27. Allowing an average of 120.24 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a 3-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Washington have won 14 out of their last 20 games against New York.