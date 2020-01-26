Kobe Bryant death: Lakers legends Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflect on Kobe's life
Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Los Angeles
Shortly after news of Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash broke on Sunday, tributes began to flow in from all across the world. Countless figures and organizations around the world shared their grief, love and memories for Bryant, who was one of nine confirmed fatalities in the crash in Calabasas, California.
Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also reportedly among the nine victims.
Among those to remember Kobe in the aftermath of the devastating news were some of his fellow Lakers legends. Bryant spent each and every one of his 20 NBA seasons as a member of the Lakers organization and he's considered to be one of the most iconic members to ever don the purple and gold, which is saying a lot. He's also the only Laker -- or NBA player for that matter -- to have two jersey numbers retired (No. 8 and No. 24) and hanging in the rafters of Staples Center.
Having made such an impact on such a prestigious franchise, some of Bryant's fellow Lakers greats felt compelled to share their emotions on Sunday afternoon.
An emotional Earvin 'Magic' Johnson took to Twitter and shared several posts reflecting on numerous aspects of Kobe's life, including basketball, his family, and contributions to the Los Angeles community.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared a video message reflecting on his relationship with Kobe (as well as with his father, Joe Bryant) and some of the moments they shared over the years.
Shaquille O'Neal won three NBA Championships alongside Bryant in Los Angeles and the two of them were considered one of the fiercest and most dominant duos that the league has ever seen. They shared a complicated relationship and a public fallout at the end of their time together in LA but eventually reconciled and continued to share a friendship. After Kobe's final game in 2016, Shaq called Bryant "the greatest Laker ever."
O'Neal took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message about Kobe and Gianna on Sunday.
