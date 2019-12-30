Kobe Bryant heckled Luka Doncic in Slovenian during Sunday's Mavericks-Lakers game
The Lakers legend has never been afraid to talk trash, but this was on a different level
Sunday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers pitted two of the NBA's more exciting teams against one another. To make the contest even more special, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was in attendance and sat courtside at the Staples Center.
Prior to an inbounds play, Bryant could be seen talking some trash to Luka Doncic and Doncic even turned around and dapped the former Lakers superstar. Following the game, Doncic revealed that Brynat was talking trash to him in Slovenian, which is Doncic's native language.
"He was talking Slovenian," Doncic said after the game. "So I was like, who is talking my language? And I saw Kobe, and I was really surprised."
Bryant was never afraid to be vocal during his playing days, but it comes as a huge surprise that he can speak Slovenian fluently. Now, Bryant did spend a great deal of his childhood while his father, Joe "Bellybean" Bryant pursued a professional career overseas.
Perhaps Bryant is a man of culture and learned Slovenian during that time. Still, this takes trash talk to a completely different level.
Bryant's Lakers came away with a 108-95 win over the Mavericks with Anthony Davis leading the way with 23 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Doncic struggled shooting the basketball as he connected on just 5-of-14 shots for 19 points in the loss.
Regardless of what language it was in, seeing Bryant having a little bit of fun with Doncic was a pretty cool sight to see.
