Kobe Bryant played his final NBA road game on April 11, 2016, in a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fans now have the chance to own pieces of memorabilia from that game, but it will cost them. The jersey and sneakers Bryan wore during that game are up for action.

The purple Los Angeles Lakers jersey, as well as the Kobe 11 Elite Lows, that Bryant wore against the Thunder are for sale at SCP Auctions and are expected to sell for a large chunk of change. The jersey is estimated to go for $500,000 while the sneakers are projected to sell for $100,000.

Anyone hoping to land an important piece of Bryant's prolific NBA career has eight more days to bid on the items with the auction closing on Dec. 2.

The Lakers lost that game, 112-79, and the Thunder held Bryant in check. He scored 13 points while registering one rebound and scoring just 33.3% from the field.

Bryant ended his NBA career for good just a couple of days later when the Lakers hosted the Utah Jazz in their season finale. Bryant put on a show in that one, putting up 60 points to go with four rebounds and four assists and adding an exclamation point to his legacy.

The market for sports memorabilia has exploded in recent years, especially as it pertains to superstars. The jersey that San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama wore in his NBA debut recently sold for a record $762,000.