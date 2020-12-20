The Los Angeles Lakers continue to lock up key contributors from their recent run to the title. First, the Lakers extended LeBron James' current contract, and then they signed Anthony Davis to a new deal in free agency. Now, the Lakers are taking care of Kyle Kuzma.

On Sunday, Kuzma agreed to a three-year, $40 mullion contract extension with L.A., according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a player option for the 2023-24 season, so Kuzma will be under team control through the 2022-23 campaign.

Kuzma is entering his fourth season in the NBA, and he holds career averages of 16 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

