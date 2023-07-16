Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is switching up his jersey number again. After wearing No. 6 for the past two seasons, James is going back to No. 23 for the upcoming 2023-24 season, James' agent Rich Paul told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. James is making the change out of respect for NBA legend Bill Russell. No. 6 was retired league-wide last year after Russell passed away last July, but players already wearing the number were permitted to continue to do so.

"It's LeBron's decision," James' agent Rich Paul said of the move. "He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell."

Russell passed away last summer at the age of 88, and at that time James spoke about Russell's impact both on and off of the court, as well as how much it meant to share a number with him.

"For us to lose such icon it was it was heartbreaking for all of us," James said. "I mean, no matter if you play the game, watch the game or a part of the game. We all know what Bill Russell meant to the NBA, obviously to the Celtics off the floor as well, as far as his heroism ... and what he meant to Black people, being able to speak about issues that are not comfortable... For me to be able to wear No. 6 this season -- I'm not sure if I'll continue to do it, but right now I'm going to wear it in honor of him. It means a lot to me."

While James' jersey will look slightly different than it did last season, it should still be pretty familiar. James wore No. 23 during his first three seasons with the Lakers, as well as during both of his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He wore No. 6 during his four seasons with the Heat in Miami.