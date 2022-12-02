The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town for a Friday night showdown. Milwaukee has the second-best record in the NBA at 15-5 this season, including an 11-2 mark at home. Los Angeles is playing better basketball in recent days, winning six of the last eight games to improve to 8-12 overall. Dennis Schroder (personal) and Lonnie Walker IV (foot) are questionable to play for Los Angeles. Khris Middleton (wrist) is listed as probable and expected to make his season debut for Milwaukee, while MarJon Beauchamp (illness) and Serge Ibaka (illness) are out.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bucks as 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231 in the latest Lakers vs. Bucks odds. Before you make any Bucks vs. Lakers picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -8.5

Lakers vs. Bucks over/under: 231 points

Lakers vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -355, Lakers +278

Los Angeles: The Lakers are 8-12 against the spread this season

Milwaukee: The Bucks are 12-7-1 against the spread this season



Lakers vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Lakers can cover

After an ugly start to the 2022-23 campaign, the Lakers are on the upswing. Los Angeles is 6-2 in the last eight games, and the Lakers are out-scoring opponents by 8.7 points per 100 possessions. That coincides with improved shooting, including a 60.5% true shooting mark in those eight contests. The Lakers are in the top three of the NBA in free throw attempts (25.6 per game), and Los Angeles is shooting 80.3% at the charity stripe. Los Angeles is above-average in ball security, committing a turnover on only 14.5% of possessions, and the Lakers are very strong on defense.

The Lakers are in the top eight of the NBA in defensive rating, giving up 110.1 points per 100 possessions, and Los Angeles is in the top quartile of the league in free throw prevention (21.6 attempts per game), 2P accuracy allowed (52.7%), 3P accuracy allowed (34.0%), and FG percentage allowed (45.8%). Milwaukee is No. 29 in the NBA in free throw accuracy on offense, and the Bucks are below-average in field goal percentage.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's defense is uber-elite as the Bucks lead the NBA in defensive rating this season, giving up only 106.5 points per 100 possessions. Milwaukee is also No. 1 in assist prevention, giving up just 21.2 per game, and the Bucks are excellent across the board. The Bucks are No. 2 in FG percentage allowed (44.6%), No. 2 in 2P percentage allowed (49.7%), No. 2 in defensive rebound rate (74.9%), and No. 3 in blocked shots (6.4 per game).

Milwaukee should also benefit from the lack of spacing of the Lakers, with Los Angeles ranking in the bottom five of the NBA in 3-pointers per game and 3-point accuracy. On offense, the Bucks make 13.0 3-pointers per game, and Milwaukee is above-average in generating 24.2 free throw attempts per contest.

How to make Lakers vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, with 11 players projected to score in double figures. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the picks here.

So who wins Bucks vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Lakers vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.