Through 3 Quarters

The point spread is against the Memphis Grizzlies, but thus far the points are on their side. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Los Angeles Lakers as Memphis lead 107-83.

The Grizzlies have been relying on small forward Kyle Anderson, who has 14 points and eight assists in addition to five rebounds and two blocks, and shooting guard Desmond Bane, who has shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and has recorded 21 points and four boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Xavier Tillman's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Los Angeles has been relying on the performance of small forward LeBron James, who has 32 points and five assists along with nine boards. LBJ's night has made it three games in a row with at least 31 points.

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Memphis 27-14; Los Angeles 21-19

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET Jan. 9 at Crypto.com Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Grizzlies and Los Angeles will really light up the scoreboard on Sunday.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Memphis and the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Memphis wrapped it up with a 123-108 victory on the road. Memphis' power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. looked sharp as he had 26 points in addition to eight boards and five blocks.

Meanwhile, the Lakers had enough points to win and then some against the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday, taking their matchup 134-118. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who had 32 points and nine assists along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Memphis up to 27-14 and Los Angeles to 21-19. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizzlies come into the matchup boasting the most steals per game in the league at 10.17. Less enviably, the Lakers have allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Lakers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Memphis.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Anthony Davis: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Memphis