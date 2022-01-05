Through 1 Quarter

Although the Sacramento Kings were the underdogs at tipoff, they've since taken control of the game. They currently hold a 31-28 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Kings' offense has come from several players so far.

Both Sacramento and Los Angeles padded the win column in their previous outings. We'll see if Sacramento can maintain their lead to polish off another victory and cancel out Los Angeles' positive energy.

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Sacramento 16-22; Los Angeles 19-19

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. Sacramento and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Sacramento came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miami Heat on Sunday, sneaking past 115-113. Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points and six assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-103 on Sunday. Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James did his thing and had 26 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Sacramento is now 16-22 while the Lakers sit at 19-19. The Kings are 6-9 after wins this year, Los Angeles 8-10.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.00

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Los Angeles.

Nov 30, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Sacramento 92

Nov 26, 2021 - Sacramento 141 vs. Los Angeles 137

Apr 30, 2021 - Sacramento 110 vs. Los Angeles 106

Apr 02, 2021 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Sacramento 94

Mar 03, 2021 - Sacramento 123 vs. Los Angeles 120

Aug 13, 2020 - Sacramento 136 vs. Los Angeles 122

Feb 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Sacramento 113

Nov 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Sacramento 97

Mar 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Sacramento 106

Dec 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Sacramento 114

Dec 27, 2018 - Sacramento 117 vs. Los Angeles 116

Nov 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Sacramento 86

Apr 01, 2018 - Sacramento 84 vs. Los Angeles 83

Feb 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Sacramento 108

Jan 09, 2018 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Sacramento 86

Nov 22, 2017 - Sacramento 113 vs. Los Angeles 102

Apr 07, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Sacramento 94

Feb 14, 2017 - Sacramento 97 vs. Los Angeles 96

Dec 12, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Los Angeles 92

Nov 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Sacramento 91

Mar 15, 2016 - Sacramento 106 vs. Los Angeles 98

Jan 20, 2016 - Sacramento 112 vs. Los Angeles 93

Jan 07, 2016 - Sacramento 118 vs. Los Angeles 115

Oct 30, 2015 - Sacramento 132 vs. Los Angeles 114

Injury Report for Los Angeles

LeBron James: Game-Time Decision (Abdomen)

Avery Bradley: Game-Time Decision (Neck)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Anthony Davis: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Sacramento