Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Sacramento 24-18; Los Angeles 20-24

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.02 points per contest. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Averaging 135.2 points in their past five games, Sacramento's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Los Angeles better be ready for a challenge.

The Kings strolled past the San Antonio Spurs with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 132-119. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to power forward Harrison Barnes, who had 29 points.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles bagged a 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Small forward LeBron James had a dynamite game for Los Angeles; he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 48 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Kings to 24-18 and the Lakers to 20-24. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Los Angeles.