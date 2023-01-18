Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Sacramento 24-18; Los Angeles 20-24
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.02 points per contest. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Averaging 135.2 points in their past five games, Sacramento's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Los Angeles better be ready for a challenge.
The Kings strolled past the San Antonio Spurs with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 132-119. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to power forward Harrison Barnes, who had 29 points.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles bagged a 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Small forward LeBron James had a dynamite game for Los Angeles; he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 48 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Kings to 24-18 and the Lakers to 20-24. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Sacramento have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Los Angeles 136 vs. Sacramento 134
- Dec 21, 2022 - Sacramento 134 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Nov 11, 2022 - Sacramento 120 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Jan 12, 2022 - Sacramento 125 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Jan 04, 2022 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Sacramento 114
- Nov 30, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Sacramento 92
- Nov 26, 2021 - Sacramento 141 vs. Los Angeles 137
- Apr 30, 2021 - Sacramento 110 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Apr 02, 2021 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Sacramento 94
- Mar 03, 2021 - Sacramento 123 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Aug 13, 2020 - Sacramento 136 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Feb 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Sacramento 106
- Dec 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Sacramento 114
- Dec 27, 2018 - Sacramento 117 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Nov 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Sacramento 86
- Apr 01, 2018 - Sacramento 84 vs. Los Angeles 83
- Feb 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Sacramento 108
- Jan 09, 2018 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Sacramento 86
- Nov 22, 2017 - Sacramento 113 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Apr 07, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Sacramento 94
- Feb 14, 2017 - Sacramento 97 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Dec 12, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Nov 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Sacramento 91
- Mar 15, 2016 - Sacramento 106 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 20, 2016 - Sacramento 112 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Jan 07, 2016 - Sacramento 118 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Oct 30, 2015 - Sacramento 132 vs. Los Angeles 114