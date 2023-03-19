Who's Playing
Orlando @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Orlando 29-42; Los Angeles 34-37
What to Know
The Orlando Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 15 of 2020. Orlando's road trip will continue as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against Los Angeles. The Magic will be strutting in after a victory while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.
Orlando didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 113-108 win. Orlando relied on the efforts of point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 28 points along with six boards, and center Wendell Carter Jr., who posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 111-110 to the Dallas Mavericks. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which AD has had at least ten rebounds.
Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Los Angeles' defeat took them down to 34-37 while Orlando's win pulled them up to 29-42. Allowing an average of 116.96 points per game, the Lakers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $71.00
Odds
The Lakers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 15 games against Orlando.
- Dec 27, 2022 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 21, 2022 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Orlando 105
- Dec 12, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Orlando 94
- Apr 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Orlando 103
- Mar 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Orlando 93
- Jan 15, 2020 - Orlando 119 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Dec 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Orlando 87
- Nov 25, 2018 - Orlando 108 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Nov 17, 2018 - Orlando 130 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Mar 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Orlando 107
- Jan 31, 2018 - Orlando 127 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Orlando 95
- Dec 23, 2016 - Orlando 109 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Mar 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Orlando 98
- Nov 11, 2015 - Orlando 101 vs. Los Angeles 99