Who's Playing

Orlando @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Orlando 29-42; Los Angeles 34-37

What to Know

The Orlando Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 15 of 2020. Orlando's road trip will continue as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against Los Angeles. The Magic will be strutting in after a victory while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Orlando didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 113-108 win. Orlando relied on the efforts of point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 28 points along with six boards, and center Wendell Carter Jr., who posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 111-110 to the Dallas Mavericks. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which AD has had at least ten rebounds.

Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles' defeat took them down to 34-37 while Orlando's win pulled them up to 29-42. Allowing an average of 116.96 points per game, the Lakers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $71.00

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 15 games against Orlando.