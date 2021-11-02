Who's Playing

Houston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Houston 1-5; Los Angeles 4-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will play host again and welcome the Houston Rockets to Staples Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. Los Angeles is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Lakers are hoping for another victory. They were able to grind out a solid win over Houston on Sunday, winning 95-85. Los Angeles' power forward Carmelo Anthony looked sharp as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 23 points and four blocks.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Los Angeles is now 4-3 while the Rockets sit at 1-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lakers are fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Los Angeles, Houston ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 21.7 on average. Maybe that strength will give Houston the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Lakers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Houston have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.