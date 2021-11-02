Who's Playing
Houston @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Houston 1-5; Los Angeles 4-3
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will play host again and welcome the Houston Rockets to Staples Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. Los Angeles is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Lakers are hoping for another victory. They were able to grind out a solid win over Houston on Sunday, winning 95-85. Los Angeles' power forward Carmelo Anthony looked sharp as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 23 points and four blocks.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.
Los Angeles is now 4-3 while the Rockets sit at 1-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lakers are fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Los Angeles, Houston ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 21.7 on average. Maybe that strength will give Houston the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Lakers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Houston have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.
- Oct 31, 2021 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Houston 85
- May 12, 2021 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Houston 122
- Jan 12, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Houston 100
- Jan 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 102
- Sep 12, 2020 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Houston 96
- Sep 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Houston 100
- Sep 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Houston 102
- Sep 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Houston 109
- Sep 04, 2020 - Houston 112 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Aug 06, 2020 - Houston 113 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Feb 06, 2020 - Houston 121 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 18, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Houston 115
- Feb 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 19, 2019 - Houston 138 vs. Los Angeles 134
- Dec 13, 2018 - Houston 126 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Oct 20, 2018 - Houston 124 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Apr 10, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Dec 31, 2017 - Houston 148 vs. Los Angeles 142
- Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 116
- Dec 03, 2017 - Houston 118 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Mar 15, 2017 - Houston 139 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 07, 2016 - Houston 134 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Oct 26, 2016 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 114
- Apr 10, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Jan 17, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Dec 17, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Dec 12, 2015 - Houston 126 vs. Los Angeles 97