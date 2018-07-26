Lamar Odom was on life support just 3 years ago, but will play professionally in China next season

Lamar Odom is getting back on the court at age 38. The embattled former NBA star will play in China next season, he announced on Instagram, after leaving the NBA in 2013. Since then, it's been tough for Odom, who's battled drug addiction -- culminating in a 2015 incident in which he was placed on life support after using a drug cocktail that involved cocaine.

Odom announced on Instagram on Thursday that he'll be playing overseas next season to continue his basketball career.

Odom wrote in a Players' Tribune piece in 2017 that he's "sober now. But it's an every day struggle." He tagged Stephon Marbury in the announcement post, calling Marbury his "inspiration." Marbury started playing basketball in China in 2010, and just wrapped up his career after this past season at the age of 41.

"Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you're hoping for," Odom wrote in his post. "Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now."

Odom's NBA career ended with the Los Angeles Clippers after he played for three teams in three seasons. He played in all 82 games, but he averaged just 19.7 minutes and 4 points per game. Odom was two-time NBA champion with the Lakers, but when he was traded from the team to the Mavericks in 2011 just a year after winning the NBA Sixth Man Award it "basically ended [his] career and purpose," as Odom said in an interview with Shams Charania.

Odom will look for a basketball renaissance in China five years after leaving the game. He becomes the latest former NBA player to look for a second basketball life overseas.