LaMelo Ball joining LaVar's JBA League weeks after leaving Lithuania team; to make debut June 21
Ball left the Lithuanian team in late April and has returned to the States to continue his pro career
Less than a month after leaving the Lithuanian professional team he spent most of the season with, LaMelo Ball has found a new home. The 16-year-old sensation is set to join the JBA League -- founded by his father, LaVar.
LaMelo will make his debut on June 21 with the JBA's L.A.-based team, when it travels to Texas to play against the Houston-based team at the Citizens Business Bank Arena.
"Melo got the opportunity to play against international competition and experienced the game from a different perspective while in Lithuania," LaVar told SLAM Online. "Now he's able to come back to the States and remind people why he was the most talked about high school player in the world before he left. It's time to take it to another level now."
LaVar founded the JBA League last December to mixed reviews. His goal in founding the league was to provide an alternative to college, but finding skilled players -- big-name players -- has been the league's biggest challenge. Now, however, the league has a definitive face to represent it in LaMelo, the former five-star UCLA pledge that turned pro when he was 16.
