LaVar Ball and his family are launching a reality show, here's how you can watch it

The Balls are one of the most polarizing families in sports, but no matter what anyone thinks of them they're here to stay. With Lonzo joining the Lakers -- the team LaVar has wanted him on from day one -- there are still two more waiting in the wings. LaMelo and LiAngelo are still waiting for their turn, and LaMelo has gotten more and more visible as his high school career has wound down. With all of that in mind, the Balls have a new show coming out: "Ball in the Family," only adding another of the endless puns made off their name to the mix.

The show will be airing on Facebook, and the trailer packs a whole lot into two and a half minutes. There's the usual braggadocious Ball swaggering around saying his sons are the best players in the world, but the teaser for the reality show takes a more somber tone partway through and begins to focus on Ball's wife Tina's stroke. It's a massive change in focus, but that's to be expected for a show such as this.

As controversial as they are, it all comes down to the Ball family brand. They're eccentric and bombastic, but the show seems to be attempting to showcase the softer side of the Ball family. Whether or not it works remains to be seen and will lie in the execution, but with how closely everyone's followed the Balls to this point it will likely do well.

The Facebook page (where the show will be airing) can be found here. Chek out the trailer below: