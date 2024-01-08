Lakers coach Darvin Ham continues to insist his job isn't in jeopardy, but when he's not in front of a camera or microphone he must know the truth. His seat is getting hotter by the day as reports come out about locker room "disconnect" and all the implications that come with such a charge.

Ham is showing his frustration in press conferences, offering up the clichéd "it's a marathon" dish while saying he's "sick and tired" of everyone treating every game like a do-or-die situation, but in fact, that's exactly what it is.

When Ham made those statements, the Lakers, despite having benefited from almost perfect health for their best players, had lost 10 of their last 13 games to fall outside the play-in picture.

They finally got a win on Sunday, edging out the Clippers 106-103, but if you thought that was enough to cool Ham's seat, think again. After the game, LeBron James, who has not been shy about showing and voicing his frustration of late, took what can only be described as a thinly veiled shot -- if not a blatant one -- at his current coach by going out of his way to compliment his former one.

The question LeBron was asked was simple: "What do you think of the new James Harden Clippers?"

"You said it's the James Harden Clippers? Nah. It's the T-Lue Clippers," James quickly corrected, referring, of course, to Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, who coached LeBron in Cleveland and whom LeBron reportedly lobbied for to coach the Lakers before Frank Vogel was hired.

"I know T-Lue very well. It don't take T-Lue very long to make sure shit get right," James continued. "It took five games, and they've been cooking since."

LeBron is actually dead on with the five games thing. The Clippers literally lost their first five games with Harden in the lineup, after which they won 16 of their next 21, including Sunday's loss, with Harden in uniform.

But with all the talk that is swirling about the Lakers and specifically Ham, if this isn't a direct shot at Ham and his implied inability to "get shit right," I don't know what is. LeBron could've easily just said the Clippers are playing well. Harden is playing well. And left it at that. But he went out of his way to go down the coaching path.

LeBron is taking aim here, and if LeBron wants a coach out, unless your name is Erik Spoelstra, he's eventually going to get his way. Ham may have held off the wolves for one game. He may do it for a few more. But it's hard to imagine this ending well for him in LA.