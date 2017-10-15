LOOK: Russell Westbrook and Nick Collison show off perfect Halloween costumes
The Thunder teammates dressed up as Sidney Deane and Billy Hoyle from 'White Men Can't Jump'
If you're like most people, you're probably thinking, "Halloween? It's too early for Halloween." And really it is, with the 31st still over two weeks away. But because of the NBA schedule, the Oklahoma City Thunder have to operate on a bit of a different timeline, so they held their annual Halloween party Saturday night. It's a bash that has produced some memorable looks in the past, and once again the Thunder came through with some amazing costumes.
This time, it was Russell Westbrook and Nick Collison (yes, he is still on the Thunder) stealing the show. The duo dressed up as Sidney Deane and Billy Hoyle from the classic basketball movie "White Men Can't Jump."
Just looking at their costumes you can tell they nailed it, but with the side-by-sides from the movie, it's even more impressive.
Even their wives got in on the costumes.
This is pretty awesome.
Apologies to everyone else who was hoping to debut some impressive costumes of their own in a few weeks, but Westbrook and Collison have already locked up any and all costume awards.
-
KD: Giannis could be best ever
During a recent Q&A, Durant said Giannis was his favorite player in the league to watch
-
What's after Grit N' Grind for Memphis?
Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and (maybe?) Chandler Parsons are building a new brand of Grizzlies...
-
Report: Bucks, Jefferson share interest
Jefferson was traded from Cleveland to Atlanta, who then waived the veteran forward
-
Sacramento Kings preview: 5 questions
To move forward in the post-Cousins era, it all starts with De'Aaron Fox and Willie Cauley...
-
Kerr: Steph more impactful than Jordan
Kerr heaped a ton of praise on Stephen Curry, including saying that this will be his best year...
-
McCollum suspended for leaving bench
McCollum will likely miss Portland's first game of the season
Add a Comment