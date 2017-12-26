LOOK: Stephen Curry and family celebrated Warriors' Christmas win with matching pajamas
The Curry Crew wasted no time getting into their jammy jams after a big Warriors win
Steph Curry went from zero to Clark Griswold in about 3.5 seconds.
Curry didn't play in the Warriors' 99-92 Christmas Day win over the Cavaliers, but he was at Oracle Arena supporting his teammates. Then, in some sort of apparent Christmas miracle, Curry zipped home, got into his jammy jams with his wife, two daughters and two dogs and posted an adorable Christmas selfie to his Instagram account.
Steph and Ayesha's older daughter, Riley, already stole the hearts of NBA fans with her cameos in playoff press conferences, so it's probably not much of a surprise to see the Currys looking like the family whose photo comes with the picture frame.
Curry has missed the Warriors' last nine games with a sprained right ankle, but the team has said that he's making good progress. He'll be re-evaluated this week, and will likely rejoin the Warriors in the near future.
Meanwhile he can keep posting #familyholidaygoals photos on Instagram.
-
LeBron shows why replay must be fixed
If you're going to have a review system in place, use it
-
Warriors shut down Cavs: Takeaways
Golden State didn't need Stephen Curry to earn a victory over the Cavaliers
-
Warriors beat Cavs amid controversy
LeBron was clearly fouled by Durant on a drive to the basket in the closing minute
-
Durant swats Love's shot emphatically
Durant displayed his new shot-blocking prowess as he rejected Kevin Love emphatically at the...
-
Kanter stole the show on Christmas
The focus was on the two budding stars, but Enes Kanter stole the show on Christmas
-
LeBron: Family memories most important
LeBron has a 3-5 record in the Finals during his career
Add a Comment