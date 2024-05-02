3rd Quarter Report

A win for the Mavericks would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They are fully in control with an 89-69 lead over the Clippers.

The Mavericks came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers

Regular Season Records: Dallas 50-32, Los Angeles 51-31

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Dallas 2, Los Angeles 2

On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks will fight it out against the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Despite being away, the Mavericks are looking at a three-point advantage in the spread.

While the experts predicted the Mavericks would be headed into the game after a victory, that's not how things played out against the Clippers on Sunday. The Mavericks took a 116-111 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Clippers.

Despite the loss, the Mavericks had strong showings from Kyrie Irving, who scored 40 points along with seven rebounds and five assists, and Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 29 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. Doncic had some trouble finding his footing against the Clippers on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Even though they lost, the Mavericks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Clippers only pulled down five.

The two teams are all tied up in their series so far, with two wins each. Check back here after the game to see who wins this pivotal Game 5 matchup.

Odds

Dallas is a 3-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.