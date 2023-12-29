Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Memphis 10-20, Los Angeles 18-12

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $57.00

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers will be strutting in after a win while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact the Clippers proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 113-104 win over Charlotte. The victory was just what the Clippers needed coming off of a 145-108 loss in their prior match.

The Clippers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was James Harden out in front who scored 29 points along with eight assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 142-105 bruising that Denver dished out on Thursday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Grizzlies in their matchups with the Nuggets: they've now lost three in a row.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 18-12 record this season. As for Memphis, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 10-20.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Clippers just can't miss this season, having made 48.5% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 43.9% of their shots per game this season. Given the Clippers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 7.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.