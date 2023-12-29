Who's Playing
Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Clippers
Current Records: Memphis 10-20, Los Angeles 18-12
How To Watch
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Ticket Cost: $57.00
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers will be strutting in after a win while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact the Clippers proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 113-104 win over Charlotte. The victory was just what the Clippers needed coming off of a 145-108 loss in their prior match.
The Clippers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was James Harden out in front who scored 29 points along with eight assists and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 142-105 bruising that Denver dished out on Thursday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Grizzlies in their matchups with the Nuggets: they've now lost three in a row.
Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 18-12 record this season. As for Memphis, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 10-20.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Clippers just can't miss this season, having made 48.5% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 43.9% of their shots per game this season. Given the Clippers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking ahead, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.
Odds
Los Angeles is a big 7.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 225.5 points.
Series History
Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 12, 2023 - Memphis 105 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Mar 31, 2023 - Memphis 108 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Mar 29, 2023 - Los Angeles 141 vs. Memphis 132
- Mar 05, 2023 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Memphis 129
- Feb 08, 2022 - Memphis 135 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 08, 2022 - Memphis 123 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Nov 18, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Oct 23, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Apr 21, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Memphis 105
- Feb 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Memphis 99