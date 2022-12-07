Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Orlando

Current Records: Los Angeles 14-11; Orlando 5-20

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Amway Center. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while Orlando will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Clippers skirted by the Charlotte Hornets 119-117 on Monday thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward Kawhi Leonard with 0:01 left to play. Small forward Paul George (19 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, falling 109-102. Despite their defeat, Orlando got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. center Moe Wagner, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards, was the best among equals.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The Clippers' win brought them up to 14-11 while the Magic's loss pulled them down to 5-20. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles is worst in the league in points per game, with only 107.2 on average. Orlando has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 107.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Orlando.