Who's Playing
Detroit @ Orlando
Current Records: Detroit 16-61; Orlando 33-44
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Amway Center. The Magic are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Orlando was able to grind out a solid win over the Washington Wizards this past Friday, winning 116-109. Orlando's power forward Paolo Banchero was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six assists.
Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 121-115 to the Houston Rockets. A silver lining for the Pistons was the play of shooting guard Cory Joseph, who had 17 points and five assists.
Orlando is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.
Orlando's victory lifted them to 33-44 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 16-61. Allowing an average of 118.60 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Magic are a big 9-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Detroit have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Orlando.
