Through 2 Quarters

The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are way out in front at halftime with a 51-39 lead over the Dallas Mavericks.

Memphis has been relying on small forward Desmond Bane, who has 13 points and two assists in addition to five boards, and point guard Tyus Jones, who has eight points and three assists along with four rebounds and two steals. One thing to keep an eye out for is Dillon Brooks' foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Dallas has been relying on the performance of small forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who has nine points and two assists along with five rebounds and two steals. Finney-Smith has also picked up three fouls, though.

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Dallas

Current Records: Memphis 12-10; Dallas 11-10

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at American Airlines Center. Memphis will be strutting in after a win while Dallas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A well-balanced attack led the Grizz over the Oklahoma City Thunder every single quarter on their way to victory this past Thursday. The Grizzlies put a hurting on Oklahoma City at home to the tune of 152-79. With Memphis ahead 72-36 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Memphis' power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 27 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Dallas and the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Mavericks falling 107-91 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Dallas was point guard Luka Doncic (21 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest this past Saturday. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Grizz is now 12-10 while Dallas sits at 11-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis comes into the game boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 9.73. But the Mavericks rank first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.3 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Memphis.

Injury Report for Dallas

Willie Cauley-Stein: Out (Personal)

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Knee)

Luka Doncic: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Memphis