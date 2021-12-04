Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Dallas

Current Records: New Orleans 6-18; Dallas 11-9

What to Know

A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. Dallas should still be riding high after a win, while New Orleans will be looking to right the ship.

The Mavericks are hoping for another victory. They steamrolled past New Orleans 139-107 on the road. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 67-46. Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic did his thing and posted a double-double on 28 points and 14 assists. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Doncic has had at least ten assists.

Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. At 3-6 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Pelicans aren't so hot on the road, where they are 4-9.

The Mavericks are now 11-9 while New Orleans sits at 6-18. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dallas has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. New Orleans have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.83

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won 14 out of their last 25 games against New Orleans.

Injury Report for Dallas

Willie Cauley-Stein: Out (Personal)

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for New Orleans