Who's Playing
Portland @ Dallas
Current Records: Portland 9-3; Dallas 6-5
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dallas Mavericks and are hoping to record their first win since March 19 of last year. Portland will hit the road for the sixth straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday. They will be strutting in after a victory while Dallas will be stumbling in from a defeat.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Portland wrapped it up with a 106-95 win on the road. Portland's power forward Jerami Grant was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 27 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the Washington Wizards on Thursday, falling 113-105. Despite the loss, Dallas got a solid performance out of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and six dimes.
Portland is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Trail Blazers are now 9-3 while the Mavericks sit at 6-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Portland comes into the contest boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.6. But Dallas ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 24.1 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a 5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Portland.
- Apr 08, 2022 - Dallas 128 vs. Portland 78
- Jan 26, 2022 - Dallas 132 vs. Portland 112
- Dec 27, 2021 - Dallas 132 vs. Portland 117
- Mar 21, 2021 - Dallas 132 vs. Portland 92
- Mar 19, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Dallas 119
- Feb 14, 2021 - Portland 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Aug 11, 2020 - Portland 134 vs. Dallas 131
- Jan 23, 2020 - Dallas 133 vs. Portland 125
- Jan 17, 2020 - Dallas 120 vs. Portland 112
- Oct 27, 2019 - Portland 121 vs. Dallas 119
- Mar 20, 2019 - Portland 126 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 10, 2019 - Dallas 102 vs. Portland 101
- Dec 23, 2018 - Portland 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Dec 04, 2018 - Dallas 111 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 03, 2018 - Dallas 115 vs. Portland 109
- Jan 26, 2018 - Portland 107 vs. Dallas 93
- Jan 20, 2018 - Portland 117 vs. Dallas 108
- Feb 07, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Dallas 113
- Feb 03, 2017 - Dallas 108 vs. Portland 104
- Dec 21, 2016 - Dallas 96 vs. Portland 95
- Nov 04, 2016 - Portland 105 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 23, 2016 - Portland 109 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 20, 2016 - Dallas 132 vs. Portland 120
- Dec 01, 2015 - Dallas 115 vs. Portland 112