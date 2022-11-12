Who's Playing

Portland @ Dallas

Current Records: Portland 9-3; Dallas 6-5

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dallas Mavericks and are hoping to record their first win since March 19 of last year. Portland will hit the road for the sixth straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday. They will be strutting in after a victory while Dallas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Portland wrapped it up with a 106-95 win on the road. Portland's power forward Jerami Grant was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 27 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the Washington Wizards on Thursday, falling 113-105. Despite the loss, Dallas got a solid performance out of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and six dimes.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Trail Blazers are now 9-3 while the Mavericks sit at 6-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Portland comes into the contest boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.6. But Dallas ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 24.1 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a 5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Dallas have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Portland.