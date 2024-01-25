Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Boston 34-10, Miami 24-20

How To Watch

What to Know

The Heat will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 25th at Kaseya Center. The Heat are limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

The Heat came into the match on Wednesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell 105-96 to Memphis. The Heat found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 13.9% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Boston earned a 119-110 victory over Dallas on Monday. That's two games straight that the Celtics have won by exactly nine points.

The Celtics' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 39 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown was another key contributor, scoring 34 points.

Miami's loss dropped their record down to 24-20. As for Boston, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 34-10 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Celtics struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Heat came up short against the Celtics in their previous meeting back in October of 2023, falling 119-111. Will the Heat have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Boston is a big 7.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston.